Simon Linge Acquires 909,091 Shares of Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) Stock

Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Linge bought 909,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.00 ($6,289.31).

Simon Linge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lithium Australia alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Simon Linge purchased 2,272,727 shares of Lithium Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($15,723.27).

Lithium Australia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Lithium Australia

Lithium Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and technology development activities. It operates through Battery Recycling, Lithium Chemicals, and Battery Materials segments. The company researches and develops processing technologies for mixed-battery recycling, as well as sells recovered energy metals; and researches, develops, and produces battery materials, including lithium ferro phosphate and lithium manganese ferro phosphate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.