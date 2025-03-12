Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 96 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $414.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.91. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

