iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

