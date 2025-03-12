Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $55,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,424,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

CB opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

