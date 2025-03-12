Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in IES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IES by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $118,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,957,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,949,664. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,009,204.54. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.35. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

