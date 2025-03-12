NBT Bank N A NY Has $119,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

