Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

