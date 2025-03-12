NBT Bank N A NY Has $33,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $146.37 and a one year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

