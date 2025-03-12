Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $39.89 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

