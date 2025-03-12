NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,990.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,952.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,969.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

