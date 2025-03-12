Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells 2,032 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allegion Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,063,000 after buying an additional 823,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,175,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

