EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 95,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 31,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

EZFill Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.93% of EZFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

