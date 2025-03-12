Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells 7,332 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Everi Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,819. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Get Everi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Everi by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRI

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.