PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.50 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.01). Approximately 117,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 125,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.81) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.81) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.38 million, a PE ratio of -64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, making pension management easy for its customers while they save for a happy retirement. PensionBee helps its customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028).

