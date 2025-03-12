Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Next Hydrogen Solutions
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.