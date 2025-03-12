iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $86.10. 1,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.