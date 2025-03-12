Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

