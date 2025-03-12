Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Price Target to $25.00

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CON. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 288,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

