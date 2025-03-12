Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 12th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that either develop blockchain technology or integrate it into their business models. Investors typically buy these stocks to capitalize on the anticipated growth and transformative impact of blockchain in various industries such as finance, logistics, and data security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.41. 5,347,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.62. The firm has a market cap of $417.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 8,199,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735,534. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,322,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,760,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 4.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,700,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.80. 181,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,138. Globant has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

