Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Decreases By 81.9%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the February 13th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 24.0 %

NASDAQ HTOOW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,483. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Fusion Fuel Green

See Also

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

