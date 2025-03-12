Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Decreases By 81.9%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the February 13th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 24.0 %
NASDAQ HTOOW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,483. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Fusion Fuel Green
