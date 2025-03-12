Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.98 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 139,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,006,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after buying an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after acquiring an additional 734,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

