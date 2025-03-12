ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,189,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 9,776,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 561.3 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTCOF remained flat at $3.50 on Wednesday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

