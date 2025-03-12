Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Philip Wagstaff Purchases 1,895 Shares

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Wagstaff bought 1,895 shares of Perpetual stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.99 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,881.05 ($23,824.56).

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s payout ratio is currently -28.03%.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

