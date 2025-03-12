Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $150.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

