PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $324.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.18. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

