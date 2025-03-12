Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Insider Michael Cole Buys 10,000 Shares

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cole acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.98 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$29,800.00 ($18,742.14).

Regal Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd. Regal Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Regal Partners Company Profile

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

