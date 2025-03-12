Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,218 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 28.7% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

