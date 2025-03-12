Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,736,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

