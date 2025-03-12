King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Twilio worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -156.46, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.