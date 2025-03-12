Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($38.84) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,765 ($48.74).
Check Out Our Latest Report on SXS
Spectris Stock Performance
Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectris will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spectris
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
