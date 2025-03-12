Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($38.84) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,765 ($48.74).

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SXS

Spectris Stock Performance

SXS traded up GBX 62 ($0.80) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,506 ($32.44). 36,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,796.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,681.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectris will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.