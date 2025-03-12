Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,381. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

