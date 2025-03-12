Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.