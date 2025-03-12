Knuff & Co LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

TJX opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.