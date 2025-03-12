Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,628 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

