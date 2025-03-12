Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 11.8% increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 181.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile



Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

