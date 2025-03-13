Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $47.34 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.78.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

