Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $275.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

