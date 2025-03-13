Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

NYSE KEP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 52,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,545. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.