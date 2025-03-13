Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $132,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $919.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $950.23 and its 200-day moving average is $845.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

