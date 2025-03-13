Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in February

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mandalay Resources Price Performance
MNDJF stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.53.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
