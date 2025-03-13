Stifel Canada Upgrades NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) to Strong-Buy

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

NXE stock opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.44 and a 1 year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.48.

In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,075,000.00. Insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

