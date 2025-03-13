YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.24. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,234,898 shares changing hands.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

