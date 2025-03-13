Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588,095 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.23% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $60,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after acquiring an additional 541,192 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,904,000 after acquiring an additional 861,656 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

