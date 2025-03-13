Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 424,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Transition Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.