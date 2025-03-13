Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 469.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $185.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

