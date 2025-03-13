Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.