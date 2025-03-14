AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 2,895,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,866,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
