Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 50.2% in February

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 128,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,968 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,734. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. FMR LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 107,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

