Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 50.2% in February

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 128,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.90%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. FMR LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 107,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
