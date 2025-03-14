Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MBRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
