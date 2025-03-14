NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.95. 2,475,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,560,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,682 shares of company stock worth $12,840,747. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $54,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 52.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

